TheStreet Downgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to D+

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LILA. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

LILA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balan Nair acquired 14,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 480.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 247.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

