TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.26. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 5,180,731 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 159.71% and a negative net margin of 907.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,435,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,521,000 after buying an additional 601,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,857,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 4,360,963 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,145,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

