The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.66

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and traded as low as $79.15. The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 67,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Marketing Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of $65.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.60.

In other The Mission Marketing Group news, insider James Clifton sold 8,225 shares of The Mission Marketing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total value of £6,333.25 ($8,275.51).

The Mission Marketing Group Company Profile (LON:TMMG)

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

