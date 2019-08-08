The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Raised by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,144,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 281,808 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 707,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $303,950.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,243.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

