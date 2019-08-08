Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 197,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,315,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,308. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

