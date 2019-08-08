Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after buying an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,761. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

