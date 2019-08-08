Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 91,150 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,150 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,594.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 39,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $36.73. 4,163,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,757,002. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

