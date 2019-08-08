Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 9,084 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,546. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

