Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 4,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.35. 5,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

