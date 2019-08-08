Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $405,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

WBA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 665,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

