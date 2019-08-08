Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 1,494,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $14,320,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 833,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 434,975 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of ENBL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 114.41%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

