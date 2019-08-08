Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

TEVA remained flat at $$7.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,231,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,763,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,348,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,165,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 458,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,985,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

