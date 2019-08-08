Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.
TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.
TEVA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 13,056,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248,794. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
