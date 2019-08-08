Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

TEVA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 13,056,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248,794. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

