Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 284.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 284.43 ($3.72).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target (up previously from GBX 305 ($3.99)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 277 ($3.62) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 219.70 ($2.87). 12,849,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.29.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.