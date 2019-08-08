Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 46.67% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%.
Shares of NASDAQ TLGT remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Teligent
Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.
