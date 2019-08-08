Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 46.67% and a negative return on equity of 84.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,814,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,239 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teligent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,727,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Teligent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teligent by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

