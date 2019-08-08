Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.32.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

