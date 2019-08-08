Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

