TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Up 12.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s stock price rose 12.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 311,896 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 235,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $291,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,826.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,775 shares of company stock worth $4,396,490. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TechTarget by 633.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 367,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TechTarget by 124.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $2,389,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TechTarget by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 153,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $589.26 million, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

