TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.56

TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.05), with a volume of 131432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

TechFinancials Company Profile (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

