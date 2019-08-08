Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $73,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $80,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $171,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,616. OrganiGram Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

