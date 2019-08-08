Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Invests $396,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,692,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 183,412 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director William S. Boyd acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.