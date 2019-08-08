Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Announces Earnings Results

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Talend had a negative return on equity of 168.43% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04. Talend has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $930.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $166,905.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLND shares. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

