TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.71-3.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.18.

TTWO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.53. 78,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,502. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

