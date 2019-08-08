Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

NASDAQ:TCMD remained flat at $$51.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 94,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,982. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $577,824.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,554.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $754,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,692 shares of company stock worth $4,105,684 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

