T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sebastien Page Sells 4,418 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $120.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

