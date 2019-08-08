T-Mobile Us (TMUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2019 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $98.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – T-Mobile Us had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/29/2019 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $76.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2019 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2019 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2019 – T-Mobile Us was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.64. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

Get T-Mobile Us Inc alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 225.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 978,972 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $443,835,000 after purchasing an additional 927,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 808,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.