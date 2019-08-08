Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.42% of AXT worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 507.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 299.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,752. The company has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. AXT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

