Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,175 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.36% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,879,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 500,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 602,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 333,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 14,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.