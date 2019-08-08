Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,391 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Huntsman worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after buying an additional 369,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 249,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of HUN traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 289,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Wright acquired 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

