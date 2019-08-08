Systematic Financial Management LP Has $7.49 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 586.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,172 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

