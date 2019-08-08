Systematic Financial Management LP Has $4.55 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of FRC traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 420,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,224. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

