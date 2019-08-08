Systematic Financial Management LP Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 699,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,345,276. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie began coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

