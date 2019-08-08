Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $483,239.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

