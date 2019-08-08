Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Syrah Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. Its principal project is the Balama Graphite and Vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique. The company also produces spherical graphite through downstream strategy, which is used to manufacture anodes for lithium ion batteries; and natural graphite recarburisers that are used in the steel making and iron casting industries.

