Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS.

SYNH traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.22. 39,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

