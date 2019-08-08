Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.
Shares of SYNH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,057. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
