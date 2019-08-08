Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of SYNH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,057. Syneos Health has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.42%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

