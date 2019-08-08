Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Symantec updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 13,769,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,859. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Symantec has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

