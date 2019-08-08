SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.