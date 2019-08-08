SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 446,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,209,000. Corteva makes up 8.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 0.06% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTVA traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 49,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,779. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

