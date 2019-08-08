Sycomore Asset Management Has $837,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for about 0.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

NYSE:EDU traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.