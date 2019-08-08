Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. ADT accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.13% of ADT worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 329,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

ADT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. ADT Inc has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

