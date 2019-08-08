Switcheo Trading Down 8% This Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $4,811.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01209767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00091445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

