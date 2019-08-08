SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $232,500.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,741,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SurModics stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.18. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28.

Get SurModics alerts:

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SurModics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SurModics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SurModics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of SurModics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SurModics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 805,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.