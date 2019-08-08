Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ (SUPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and are adjusting our price target to $18 from $3, based on the following factors: (1) adjustment to base year; (2) adjustment ot fully diluted share count; (3) accounting for the 1 for 15 reverse split; and (4) increasing our discount rate to 30% from our usual 15%, to account for increased perceived risk in developing drugs for both pancreatic cancer and AML. We note that there is still a relatively large delta between the current share price and our target, which is now also largely attributable to the low number of shares outstanding post-reverse split.”,” Mizuho’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.57.

SUPN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,310. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.14.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

