Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 881.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

