SunPower’s (SPWR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of SunPower and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $1,211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $65,906.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,987 shares of company stock worth $2,661,696 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in SunPower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.