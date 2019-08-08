Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.44

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

SUN traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$13.27 ($9.41). 6,665,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of A$12.12 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of A$15.96 ($11.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.93, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.40.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.