Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.44

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
SUN traded down A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$13.27 ($9.41). 6,665,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of A$12.12 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of A$15.96 ($11.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.93, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.40.
About Suncorp Group
