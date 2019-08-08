Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 170,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.