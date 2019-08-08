Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

SMLP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,650. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.52 million, a P/E ratio of 104.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $131.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,916.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 253,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 117,574 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

