Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Boston Scientific worth $226,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,907.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $197,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,327 shares of company stock worth $2,466,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.